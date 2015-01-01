Abstract

Rodent control is necessary to prevent damage and spread of disease, and the most common pesticides used for urban and rural rodent control are anticoagulant rodenticides. The aim of this present study was to present data on suspected exposure to rodenticides in humans and domestic animals in Norway based on inquiries to the Norwegian Poison Information Centre in the 16-year period from 2005 through 2020. A total of 4235 inquiries regarding suspected exposures to rodenticides were registered in the study period. Of these, 1486 inquiries involved humans and 2749 animals. Second generation anticoagulants were involved in 68% of human exposures and 79% of animal exposures. Dogs were the most frequent species involved in the animal exposures with 93% of the inquiries, while cats were second most frequent involved. Around 50% of the human inquiries concerned children at the age of 0-4 years. Only 2% of the cases were in the age group 10-19 years, while adults comprised 35% of the inquiries. Acute poisonings accounted for almost 100% of the inquiries among both humans and animals. The exposure was accidental in 99% of the animal exposures and in 85% of the human exposures. In humans, only 14 inquiries were regarding occupational related accidents. Misdeed or self-inflicted injury accounted for 15% of the human inquiries and were the cause of 79% of the severe poisonings. Severe poisoning was only assessed in 1% of the cases involving children under 5 years. In contrast, 17% of the inquiries concerning adults (≥20 years) were assessed as severe. Subsequently, to prevent human and animal rodenticide exposure, we urge the use of non-chemical methods such as sanitation, rodent proofing (a form of construction which will impede or prevent rodents access to or from a given space or building) and mechanical traps. Restricting the use of rodenticides to professional pest controllers (or other persons with authorisation), reinforcing high quality education of these persons, and securing compliance of the best codes of practice could be advocated to reduce accidental exposure to rodenticides in humans and animals.

Language: en