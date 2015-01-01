Abstract

Falls are a critical public health issue among older adults. One notable factor contributing to falls in older adults is a deterioration of the structures supporting balance and overall balance control. Preliminary evidence suggests older adults who ride a bicycle have better balance than those who do not. Cycling may be an effective intervention to prevent falls among older adults. This study aims to objectively measure the relationship between bicycling, physical activity, and balance for older adults. Older adult cyclists (n = 19) and non-cyclists (n = 27) were recruited to (1) complete a survey that assessed demographics; (2) wear an accelerometer for 3 weeks to objectively assess physical activity; and (3) complete balance-related tasks on force platforms. Mann-Whitney U-tests were performed to detect differences in balance and physical activity metrics between cyclists and non-cyclists. Cyclists were significantly more physically active than non-cyclists. Cyclists, compared to non-cyclists, exhibited differences in balance-related temporospatial metrics and long-range temporal correlations that suggest a more tightly regulated postural control strategy that may relate to higher stability. Cycling was observed to correlate more strongly with balance outcomes than other physical activity. Taken together, these results demonstrate the possible implications for cycling as an effective intervention to improve balance and reduce fall risk.

