Abstract

BACKGROUND: Dual-task (DT) testing reflects real-world walking demands in older adults but is not always feasible to perform in clinic. Whether clinical measures that predict single-task (ST) performance also predict DT performance or dual-task effects (DTEs) has not been fully explored. RESEARCH QUESTION: What are the relationships between cognitive performance, functional mobility, and self-reported physical activity and balance confidence and ST and DT Gait Speed and Cognitive Reaction Time, as well as DTEs on Gait Speed (DTE(GS)) and Cognitive Reaction Time (DTE(RT)), in older adults? METHODS: Sixty-two older adults (71.5 ± 7.1 years, 17 males) completed cognitive performance, functional mobility, and self-report physical activity and balance confidence assessments. Three 1-min trials were performed: 1) ST Cognition (clock task), 2) ST Gait and 3) DT Cognition + Gait, with Cognitive Reaction Time (recorded during clock task performance via DirectRT) and Gait Speed (measured during walking trial via APDM system) recorded, and DTE(GS) and DTE(RT) calculated, as the cognitive and gait outcomes. Six multivariate regressions were conducted to test whether cognitive performance, functional mobility, and self-report assessments predicted Gait Speed and Cognitive Reaction Time in ST and DT conditions and DTEs.



RESULTS: The Comprehensive Trail Making Test (CTMT) predicted Reaction Time in ST cognitive (β = - 0.525, p = .003) and DT (β = - 0.510, p =.006) trials. The Physical Activity Scale for the Elderly (PASE) predicted DTE(RT) (β = - 0.397, p = .008). The 10-Meter Walk Test (10MWT) predicted Gait Speed in ST gait (β = 0.692, p < .001) and DT (β = 0.715, p < .001) trials. The Four Square Step Test (FSST) predicted ST Gait Speed (β = - 0.233, p = .034). The Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) (β = 0.293, p =.027), 10MWT (β = 0.322, p =.046), and the FSST (β = 0.378, p =.019) predicted DTE(GS). SIGNIFICANCE: The 10MWT, CTMT, and MoCA can be easily implemented in the clinic and may be good choices to assess cognitive and functional abilities necessary for ambulation in older adults.

Language: en