Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) can impair vigilance/attention. Solriamfetol, a dopamine/norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, is approved to treat EDS associated with narcolepsy (75-150 mg/day) or OSA (37.5-150 mg/day). The analysis reported here explored the use of the Sleep, Activity, Fatigue, and Task Effectiveness (SAFTE) model (used in transport industries to model performance based on accumulated sleep and circadian variability) as a substitute for healthy controls using psychomotor vigilance task (PVT) data collected during clinical studies.



METHODS: Data were analyzed from two phase 2 studies of solriamfetol in adults with OSA (NCT02806895, EudraCT 2015-003930-28) or narcolepsy (NCT02806908, EudraCT 2015-003931-36). Participants were randomly assigned 1:1 to solriamfetol 150 mg/day (3 days) followed by 300 mg/day (4 days), or placebo (7 days), then crossed over to the other treatment. Actual task effectiveness scores were calculated from average PVT inverse reaction time (pre-dose; 2 h post-dose; 6 h post-dose). Actigraphy-derived sleep intervals were used in SAFTE to determine modeled healthy control task effectiveness scores.



RESULTS: In participants with OSA (N = 31) on placebo or solriamfetol, actual and modeled healthy control task effectiveness did not differ at any time point. In participants with narcolepsy (N = 20) on placebo, actual task effectiveness at 2 h post-dose was lower than modeled healthy control task effectiveness (nominal P = 0.03), a difference not present with solriamfetol. There was no main effect of solriamfetol on actual or modeled healthy control task effectiveness across time points.



CONCLUSION: This study represents a novel application of the SAFTE biomathematical model to approximate healthy controls in sleep disorder research and provides valuable lessons that may optimize future research. Future studies should perform a priori power analyses for model-tested outcomes and use sleep measures that capture sleep fragmentation characteristic of sleep disorders for sleep input (e.g., total sleep time rather than time in bed).



TRIAL REGISTRATION: NCT02806895, EudraCT 2015-003930-28: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Crossover On-Road Driving Study Assessing the Effect of JZP-110 on Driving Performance in Subjects With Excessive Sleepiness Due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. NCT02806908, EudraCT 2015-003931-36: A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled, Crossover On-Road Driving Study Assessing the Effect of JZP-110 on Driving Performance in Subjects With Excessive Sleepiness Due to Narcolepsy.

