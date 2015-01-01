Abstract

BACKGROUND: Evidence suggests that successful assessment and care for frail individuals requires integrated and collaborative care and support across and within settings. Understanding the care and support networks of a frail individual could therefore prove useful in understanding need and designing support. This study explored the care and support networks of community-dwelling older people accessing a falls prevention service as a marker of likely frailty, by describing and comparing the individuals' networks as perceived by themselves and as perceived by healthcare providers involved in their care.



METHODS: A convenience sample of 16 patients and 16 associated healthcare professionals were recruited from a community-based NHS 'Falls Group' programme within North-West London. Individual (i.e., one on one) semi-structured interviews were conducted to establish an individual's perceived network. Principles of quantitative social network analysis (SNA) helped identify the structural characteristics of the networks; qualitative SNA and a thematic analysis aided data interpretation.



RESULTS: All reported care and support networks showed a high contribution level from family and friends and healthcare professionals. In patient-reported networks, 'contribution level' was often related to the 'frequency' and 'helpfulness' of interaction. In healthcare professional reported networks, the reported frequency of interaction as detailed in patient records was used to ascertain 'contribution level'.



CONCLUSION: This study emphasises the importance of the role of informal carers and friends along with healthcare professionals in the care of individuals living with frailty. There was congruence in the makeup of 'patient' and 'provider' reported networks, but more prominence of helper/carers in patients' reports. These findings also highlight the multidisciplinary makeup of a care and support network, which could be targeted by healthcare professionals to support the care of frail individuals.

Language: en