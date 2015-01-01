Abstract

BACKGROUND: Several therapies and interventions to reduce drinking first target drink-refusal self-efficacy (DRSE) to influence drinking behavior. While higher self-efficacy scores are correlated with better outcomes, it is unclear that increased self-efficacy is the causative step leading to improved outcomes. Instead, this correlation may result from reduced drinking that increased self-efficacy. The current study sought to understand how changes in drinking behavior can influence DRSE.



METHODS: Data were from 211 driving while intoxicated (DWI) arrestees participating in an 8-week contingency management (CM) study to reduce drinking. Some of participants were mandated by the courts to wear transdermal alcohol monitoring devices (Mandated group) and some were not mandated (Non Mandated group). All wore a transdermal alcohol monitor during the 8-week study and were randomized to CM or a Control condition stratified by the mandate group. Participants completed weekly assessments of DRSE. Group-based trajectory-modeling identified three drinking behavior trajectory groups.



RESULTS: While there were no differences in baseline DRSE between the three trajectory groups, participants in the low- and moderate-frequency drinking behavior groups significantly increased DRSE across the study.



CONCLUSION: The present study indicates that being able to maintain abstinence or reduce heavy drinking may increase DRSE.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

Language: en