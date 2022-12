Abstract

Gun violence is a major public health crisis in teh United States.Firearm injuries are the leading cause of death overall for US children and the leading mechanism for adult homicide and suicide...



... The goal of this artricle is to catalyze action for gun violence prevention among healthcare providers. We provide background information and scripts to use your voice in three different scenarios - discussing secure firrearm storage with colleagues, friends, and family; discussing secure firearm storage with patients; and calling upon elected officials for gun safety legislation. We hope this article will aid healthcare providers in taking the first step toward advocating for this important issue...

Language: en