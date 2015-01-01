|
Citation
|
Gallo V, McElvenny D. Aging (Albany NY) 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Impact Journals, LLC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36495590
|
Abstract
|
In contrast with the neuropathological evidence accumulating on Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE) [1] and its relation to concussion and the severe clinical consequences, the evidence coming from the sport research is not always consistent. For example, a recent study conducted among former elite English rugby players, the BRAIN study, found no overall evidence of an association between number of concussions suffered when playing and cognitive function at an older age [2]. The study, featuring an in depth evaluation of cognitive function, found an increased risk of poorer cognition in those who suffered three or more concussions compared to none, but only after age 70-75 years. This suggests the presence of an association which is delayed compared to that found in previous studies conducted among French, Scottish, and New Zealand rugby players [3]. If the effect in English rugby players is a true effect, why might such a delayed effect on cognition occur when compared to other rugby players, or players of other contact sports?
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
concussion; cognitive decline; sport; rugby; structural inequalities