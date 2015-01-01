Abstract

This study investigated differences in eye movement indicators among forklift operators with different SA and the relationship between eye movement indicators and the situation awareness (SA) of forklift operators to verify the effectiveness of eye movement tracking in assessing SA and the factors affecting operators' SA for improving forklift operation safety. An eye movement tracking system was used to collect eye movement data of 15 forklift operators while they performed a series of forklift tasks. The SA global assessment technique (SAGAT) was used to determine the SA score of each operator. The results indicated that fixation duration percentage (FDP), fixation count percentage (FCP) and average fixation duration (AFD) all had a positive relationship with SA in the work-related area of interest (AOI). These findings support eye movement tracking as an effective technique to quantitatively evaluate forklift operators' SA and provide insights into how forklift operators' SA could be improved.

Language: en