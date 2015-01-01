Abstract

Small modular reactors or micro modular reactors have been considered as an alternative power source for merchant ships because of minimal carbon emission and a long lifecycle without refueling. Ahead of the operation, however, their emergency planning zones (EPZs) should be optimally set and approved to ensure both radiological safety and cost efficiency in case of nuclear accidents. Thus, the required size of EPZs was analyzed based on semi-mechanistic assumptions for hypothetical accidents with MicroURANUS, a micro modular fast reactor type of 20-MW lead-bismuth-cooled, used to power an icebreaker during Korea's Arctic missions. For meteorological data, actual icebreaker data acquired in 2020s Artic exploration were utilized. The results showed that EPZ sizes, rationalized in terms of stability class, wind directions, and inherent radioprotection design, ranged within the assumed icebreaker boundary. When comparing various regulations among countries and the International Atomic Energy Agency, dose criteria of Korea (10 mSv/2 d) were found to be strictest. Since major contribution to the whole-body dose was from noble gases (over 96%), a high-quality air filtration system in addition to external shielding would significantly reduce hazards. The emergency situation could be successfully controlled without evacuation and sheltering, avoiding overestimated socioeconomic costs.

