Abstract

BACKGROUND: To determine the effect of contact/collision sport participation on measures of single-task (ST) and dual-task (DT) gait among early- to middle-aged adults.



METHODS: The study recruited 113 adults (34.9 ± 11.8 years, 53.0% female) representing 4 groups. Groups included: (a) former non-contact/collision athletes and non-athletes who are not physically active (NON; n = 28); (b) former non-contact/collision athletes who are physically active (NCA; n = 29); (c) former contact/collision sport athletes who participated in high-risk sports and are physically active (HRS; n = 29); and (d) former rugby players with prolonged repetitive head impact exposure history who are physically active (RUG; n = 27). Gait parameters were collected using inertial measurement units during ST and DT gait. Dual-task cost was calculated for all gait parameters (double support, gait speed, stride length). Groups were compared first using a one-way analysis of covariance. Then a multiple regression was performed for participants in the HRS and RUG groups only to predict gait outcomes from contact/collision sport career duration.



RESULTS: There were no significant differences between groups on any ST, DT, or dual-task cost outcomes (p > 0.05). Contact/collision sport duration did not predict any ST, DT, or dual-task cost gait outcomes.



CONCLUSION: Years and history of contact/collision sport participation does not appear to negatively affect or predict neurobehavioral function in early- to mid-adulthood among physically active individuals.

