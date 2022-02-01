Abstract

Today, the motorization level and the value of traffic flow on the street-road network have increased. Often this leads to an excessive load on the existing traffic management system, highways, and roads. As a result, the number and duration of traffic delays are increasing, especially within populated areas. The consequence of this is the formation of traffic jams, increase of fuel and lubricants consumption, noise pollution, and emissions of exhaust gases. Another, no less critical consequence is an increase in traffic accidents, particularly at unsignalized intersections. Therefore, a traffic light control system is often implemented at street intersections to increase traffic safety and reduce the number of conflicting flows. In addition, this system should be optimized for signalized objects. The object of the study is a signalized intersection of multi-lane streets located in the city. The main problem that needs to be solved is the reduction of the vehicles' delay duration at the approaches to such intersections, in particular with the use of appropriate organizational measures and planning of the traffic light control system. According to the study's results, regularities were revealed regarding the change in the traffic's delay duration depending on the share of the permissive signal and the duration of the traffic light's cycle at the street intersection. At the same time, the received modulation results in the PTV Vissim software environment indicate an increase in delay values with an increase in the duration of the traffic light cycle. However, an equally important influence factor is the share of the permissive signal, as it reduces to a certain extent the duration of vehicles in standby mode at the approaches to the signalized intersection. The obtained results are recommended to be used in both developing new traffic organization schemes at signalized street intersections and improving existing ones.

Language: en