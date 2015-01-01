SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ruettger K, Clemes SA, Chen YL, Edwardson CL, Guest A, Gilson ND, Gray LJ, Johnson V, Paine NJ, Sherry AP, Sayyah M, Troughton J, Varela-Mato V, Yates T, King JA. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15546.

DOI

10.3390/ijerph192315546

PMID

36497618

Abstract

Physical inactivity and obesity are widely prevalent in Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) drivers. We analysed whether obesity classification influenced the effectiveness of a bespoke structured lifestyle intervention ('SHIFT') for HGV drivers. The SHIFT programme was evaluated within a cluster randomised controlled trial, across 25 transport depots in the UK. After baseline assessments, participants within intervention sites received a 6-month multi-component health behaviour change intervention. Intervention responses (verses control) were stratified by obesity status (BMI < 30 kg/m(2), n = 131; BMI ≥ 30 kg/m(2), n = 113) and compared using generalised estimating equations. At 6-months, favourable differences were found in daily steps (adjusted mean difference 1827 steps/day, p < 0.001) and sedentary time (adjusted mean difference -57 min/day, p < 0.001) in drivers with obesity undertaking the intervention, relative to controls with obesity. Similarly, in drivers with obesity, the intervention reduced body weight (adjusted mean difference -2.37 kg, p = 0.002) and led to other favourable anthropometric outcomes, verses controls with obesity. Intervention effects were absent for drivers without obesity, and for all drivers at 16-18-months follow-up. Obesity classification influenced HGV drivers' behavioural responses to a multi-component health-behaviour change intervention. Therefore, the most at-risk commercial drivers appear receptive to a health promotion programme.


Language: en

Keywords

physical activity; workplace; occupational health; body weight; occupational drivers; sedentary behaviour

