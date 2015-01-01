Abstract

Both insufficient sleep and self-injury are rising public health issues among middle school students. Understanding their relationship may guide the intervention and policy making to help youths gain a healthy life. Thus, we analysed the data collected from the Shanghai Students Health Risk Behavior Surveillance (2015) in the Huangpu District. Self-injury was self-reported and categorized into ever or never. Sleep duration was classified as sufficient and insufficient according to the Health China 2030 Plan and the National Sleep Foundation's updated sleep duration recommendations. Crude OR and adjusted OR of sleep duration and covariates were estimated for self-injury using the logistic regression models with standard error clustered on school types.



RESULTS showed that 8.42% of the participants had conducted self-injury, with girls more than boys and ordinary school students more than key school students. After full adjustment, sleep insufficiency increased the odds of conducting self-injury by approximately two folds (AOR = 2.08, 95%CI = 1.40-3.07). The odds of self-injury were higher among students studying at ordinary schools (AOR = 3.58, 95%CI = 1.25-10.27) or vocational schools (AOR = 2.00, 95%CI = 1.77-2.26), with comparison to those at key schools. Interventions seeking to solve insufficient sleep need to be multifaceted, with consideration of changing the school environment and multiple social contexts, which create stressful burdens for adolescents' development.

Language: en