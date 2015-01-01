|
Zhang S, Yu C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15595.
36497669
Both insufficient sleep and self-injury are rising public health issues among middle school students. Understanding their relationship may guide the intervention and policy making to help youths gain a healthy life. Thus, we analysed the data collected from the Shanghai Students Health Risk Behavior Surveillance (2015) in the Huangpu District. Self-injury was self-reported and categorized into ever or never. Sleep duration was classified as sufficient and insufficient according to the Health China 2030 Plan and the National Sleep Foundation's updated sleep duration recommendations. Crude OR and adjusted OR of sleep duration and covariates were estimated for self-injury using the logistic regression models with standard error clustered on school types.
mental health; coping; middle school; insufficient sleep; self-injury