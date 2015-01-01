SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Seebacher J, Posch M, Zelger P, Pocecco E, Burtscher M, Zorowka PG, Ruedl G. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e15905.

10.3390/ijerph192315905

36497978

This study investigated the effect of a new type of ear pads for ski helmets on the hearing performance of 13 young adults (mean age: 22 years). Free-field hearing thresholds and sound localization performance of the subjects were assessed in three conditions: without helmet, with a conventional helmet and with the modified helmet.

RESULTS showed that the modified helmet was superior to the conventional helmet in all respects, but did not allow for a performance level observed without a helmet. Considering the importance of precise hearing and sound localization during alpine skiing, acoustically improved ear pads of ski helmets, as demonstrated in this study, can essentially contribute to enhancing the safety on ski slopes.


acoustic horn; ear pad; ski helmet; skiing; snowboarding; sound source localization; winter sports

