|
Citation
|
Chen S, Sun Y, Seo BK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(23): e16170.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36498247
|
Abstract
|
This quantitative study examines the effects of Public Open Space (POS) on older people's well-being and examines the roles of neighborhood social cohesion (NSC) and place dependence (PD) as series buffers. A questionnaire survey of 501 people aged 65 and over was conducted in various communities of Hong Kong. Structural equation modelling (SEM) was used to analyze the pathways connecting POS and well-being. A multigroup analysis examined differences in the POS-well-being associations between the young-old (aged 65 to 75, n = 166) and old-old group (aged 76 to 95, n = 166).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
well-being; neighborhood social cohesion (NSC); place attachment; place dependence (PD); public open space (POS)