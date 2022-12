Abstract

BACKGROUND: Trekking to high-altitude locations presents inherent health-related hazards, many of which can managed with specific first aid (FA) training. This study evaluates the trip preparation, FA knowledge, and FA self-assessment of trekkers (organized by tour operators vs. individually planned tours). Data obtained shall be used for specific FA trip preparation and management of emergencies en route for this population.



METHODS: A total of 366 trekkers on the Everest Base Camp Trek, Nepal, were interviewed using a questionnaire specifically designed to evaluate their FA knowledge and management of emergencies. Data evaluation was performed using descriptive statistics.



RESULTS: A total of 40.5% of trekkers experienced at least one medical incident during their trip, of which almost 50% were due to acute mountain sickness (AMS). There was more AMS in commercially organized groups than in individually planned ones (55% vs. 40%). For more than 50%, no medical care was available during their trip. A total of 80% could answer only 3/21 FA questions completely correctly. Only 1% showed adequate knowledge concerning FA strategies. A total of 70% were willing to enroll in an FA class specialized towards the needs of trekkers.



CONCLUSIONS: The importance of high-altitude FA knowledge and trip preparation is widely underestimated. There is an unmet demand amongst trekkers for specific wilderness FA classes.

