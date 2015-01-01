Abstract

Recently, collisions between equipment and workers occur frequently on the road in construction and surface mining sites. To prevent such accidents, we developed a smart helmet-based proximity warning system (PWS) that facilitates visual and tactile proximity warnings. In this system, a smart helmet comprising an Arduino Uno board and a camera module with built-in Wi-Fi was used to transmit images captured by the camera to a smartphone via Wi-Fi. When the image was analyzed through object detection and a heavy-duty truck or other vehicle was detected in an image, the smartphone transmitted a signal to the Arduino via Bluetooth and, when a signal was received, an LED strip with a three-color LED visually alerted the worker and the equipment operator. The performance of the system tested the recognition distance of the helmet according to the pixel size of the detected image in an outdoor environment. The proposed personal PWS can directly produce visual proximity warnings to both workers and operators enabling them to quickly identify and evacuate from dangerous situations.

