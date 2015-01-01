Abstract

Most of the studies on physical exercise in older adults have been conducted through randomized clinical trials performed under tight experimental conditions. Data regarding Real-Life physical exercise intervention programs in older adults with different conditions and in different settings, are lacking. This is an interventional, prospective and pragmatic Real-Life study in which fifty sedentary and frail individuals were enrolled. We aimed at determining if a Real-Life exercise intervention outweighs previously reported improvements in a Clinical Trial (NCT02331459). We found higher improvements in the Real-Life exercise intervention vs. the Clinical Trial in functional parameters, such as Fried's frailty criteria, Tinetti, Barthel and Lawton & Brody scales. Similar results were found in the dietary habits, emotional and social networking outcomes determined through the Short-MNA, Yesavage, EuroQol and Duke scales. The Real-Life intervention led to a significant reduction in the number of falls, visits to the primary care centers and emergency visits when compared to the results of our previously published Clinical Trial. The implementation of a Real-Life exercise intervention is feasible and should be a major priority to improve health-span in the older population.

