Abstract

The traffic control issue in the smart city scenario gives rise to the higher requirements of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) services, especially in terms of navigation accuracy, together with coverage continuity, and multiplicity. The dense urban environment leads to higher elevation angles for navigation in such areas, which requires a lower altitude of the constellation, as well as a larger number of satellites. In the existing literature, the design and maintenance of the Low Earth Orbit (LEO) navigation constellation that fulfills the requirements of the smart city are not provided. Hence, based on the requirements and constraints of the smart city scenario, this article studies the relation between orbital height, user elevation angle, and coverage. It designs the configuration of an LEO navigation constellation that not only achieves global sensing coverage, but also provides a continuous lane-level navigation service with multiple coverages for the key area. In addition, considering the atmospheric drag in low orbits and the constraint of satellite power and attitude control, a method is proposed by rotating solar panels to change the effective frontal area of the satellite to achieve relative configuration maintenance of the LEO constellation. The results show that the LEO navigation constellation has a 0 s revisit time in five chosen smart cities, and each city has more than four-times coverage every second; the Geographic Dilution of Precision (GDOP) values of five cities are smaller than 0.47. The average navigation accuracy of five cities is 2.01. With the conduction of the one-year station-keeping simulation, the phase deviation of two satellites is less than 0.6° and it gradually converges to 0.1°, where the semi-major axis deviation is less than 80 m. With our proposed method, the active station-keeping control is not needed in one year, and the fuel consumption can be reduced. Finally, the continuity of the navigation service can be assured.

Language: en