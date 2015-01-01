Abstract

Electroencephalogram (EEG) was used to analyze the mechanisms and differences in brain neural activity of drivers in visual, auditory, and cognitive distracted vs. normal driving emergency braking conditions. A pedestrian intrusion emergency braking stimulus module and three distraction subtasks were designed in a simulated experiment, and 30 subjects participated in the study. The common activated brain regions during emergency braking in different distracted driving states included the inferior temporal gyrus, associated with visual information processing and attention; the left dorsolateral superior frontal gyrus, related to cognitive decision-making; and the postcentral gyrus, supplementary motor area, and paracentral lobule associated with motor control and coordination. When performing emergency braking under different driving distraction states, the brain regions were activated in accordance with the need to process the specific distraction task. Furthermore, the extent and degree of activation of cognitive function-related prefrontal regions increased accordingly with the increasing task complexity. All distractions caused a lag in emergency braking reaction time, with 107.22, 67.15, and 126.38 ms for visual, auditory, and cognitive distractions, respectively. Auditory distraction had the least effect and cognitive distraction the greatest effect on the lag.

Language: en