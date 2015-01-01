Abstract

This study examines the psychosocial determinants of mental health among family farmers with small plots of land. The study evaluates (mal)adaptive coping styles, amount of loan, land ownership, and psychological wellbeing in relation to suicide risk among farmers. 146 farmers were recruited from two villages in southern India, and a battery of validated and reliable questionnaires was used to assess self-reported psychological distress, economic status, and coping styles.



FINDINGS suggest that there was no significant association between the amount of a farmer's loan and suicidal ideation (SI). However, SI was significantly related to the amount of land owned by the farmers, which was then mediated by self-criticism and anxiety. Additionally, farmers who adopted a "negative distraction" style of coping were at 1.87 higher odds of expressing SI; and farmers who engaged in "denial/blaming" coping styles were at 1.49 higher odds of having SI. Alternatively, farmers who used a "positive distraction" style of coping were at 0.60 lower odds of having SI; gender differences within coping styles were also identified. The findings highlight the need to introduce a multifaceted care pathway to tackle mental health, along with the economic needs of farmers at risk for suicide.

