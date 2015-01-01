|
Citation
|
Kandlur R, Sardana S, Richardson-Vejlgaard R. Psychiatry Res. Commun. 2022; 2(1): e100019.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
This study examines the psychosocial determinants of mental health among family farmers with small plots of land. The study evaluates (mal)adaptive coping styles, amount of loan, land ownership, and psychological wellbeing in relation to suicide risk among farmers. 146 farmers were recruited from two villages in southern India, and a battery of validated and reliable questionnaires was used to assess self-reported psychological distress, economic status, and coping styles.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Coping; Mental health; Suicide risk