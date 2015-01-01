Abstract

We conducted a survey on the health and safety of medical trainees who participated in a short-term international clinical elective at a large academic training institution. We distributed an anonymous 28-question online survey via e-mail to the 142 participants available who, together, completed 185 international clinical electives. Of the 142 participants sent an anonymous survey, we received 68 responses (response rate, 48%). Of the respondents, 41 (61%) reported experiencing some form of illness. Of those, two respondents (5%) reported seeking care from a medical physician. The most commonly reported adverse health events were diarrhea (n = 32, 48.5%); fever (n = 13, 19.4%); a cough, cold, or flu-like illness (n = 9, 13.4%); and vomiting (n = 7, 13.6%). There were no reported needlestick injuries or motor vehicle accidents, and none of the reported adverse health events led to hospitalization or early termination of the elective. Four participants (5.9%) reported concerns of personal property and two (2.9%) were victims of a robbery. Two participants (2.9%) reported concerns of physical safety; however, no one reported being a victim of physical assault. Although the majority of respondents reported experiencing some form of illness, the vast majority were minor and self-limited in nature. Further studies are needed to assess problems related to mental health on international rotations and whether interventions could be used to decrease the rates of illness among participants of short-term international clinical electives.

Language: en