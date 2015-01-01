Abstract

In this article, we report research participants' experiences providing professional bondage, discipline, sadism, masochism (BDSM), and other fetish services in Canada. Like many sexual service providers, professional dominatrices often argue that their work challenges patriarchal and oppressive systems of sexual and gender conformity. These women assert that Canadians misunderstand the range of activities that fall under "BDSM" and the dynamics of power within the provider/client relationship. As a result, misrepresentations and inaccuracies form the basis of Canadian laws, which open professional BDSM practitioners to criminalization and remove provider and client autonomy to consent. The 35 professional dominatrices who participated in our mixed-method study challenge this narrow interpretation of their work, suggesting that Canadian law denying bodily autonomy in this context fails to reflect the realities of professional BDSM. Rather than protection from violence, the mischaracterization of the services as criminal in nature serves to perpetuate marginalization, increase vulnerability to exploitation, and maintain stigmatization of non-normative sexualities.

