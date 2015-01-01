Abstract

Booster seats reduce injury in motor vehicle crashes, yet they are used less frequently than car seats and seat belts. Primary care providers are well positioned to educate and encourage families to use booster seats. We aimed to assess how a booster seat distribution program affected the documentation of restraint usage and anticipatory guidance at well-child visits at a pediatric primary care practice. We performed a retrospective chart review of patients aged 4 to 12 years from June to December in 2019 and 2020, representing before and after a booster seat program. The most frequently documented restraints in 2019 and 2020 were seat belts (51% vs 30%), booster seats (25% vs 27%), and not documented/unclear (17% vs 25%) (P <.001). The program significantly increased referrals for booster seats (P <.001). Despite significant differences in the proportion of children in each restraint category, overall booster seat use was similar between years.

