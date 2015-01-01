Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of this study was to investigate the current situation and influencing factors of resilience, coping style, anxiety, and depression among rescue nurses on Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs) during the disaster preparedness stage, and to explore the relationship between resilience, coping style, anxiety, and depression.



METHODS: A descriptive cross-sectional survey was used. The convenience sampling method was used to select rescue nurses from 4 national EMTs in Sichuan Province, China. CD-RISC, SCSQ, Zung SAS, and SDS were used as research tools.



RESULTS: A total of 197 valid questionnaires were returned, with a 98.5% response rate. The results of multiple regression analysis showed that average monthly income, depression level, and coping style were the main factors affecting nurses' resilience. Resilience was significantly and positively correlated with coping style and negatively correlated with anxiety and depression. There were significant differences in SCSQ, Zung SAS, and SDS scores among Clusters.



CONCLUSION: In the disaster preparedness stage, rescue nurses on EMTs have a medium level of resilience and good coping styles, but their levels of anxiety and depression are high. It is suggested that more attention should be devoted to the target population to formulate effective intervention plans, reduce psychological pressures, and improve their capacity for coping with disasters.

