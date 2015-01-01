|
Citation
|
Koerte IK, Wiegand TLT, Bonke EM, Kochsiek J, Shenton ME. Neuropsychol. Rev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36508043
|
Abstract
|
Repetitive head impacts (RHI) are commonly observed in athletes participating in contact sports such as American football, ice hockey, and soccer. RHI usually do not result in acute symptoms and are therefore often referred to as subclinical or "subconcussive" head impacts. Epidemiological studies report an association between exposure to RHI and an increased risk for the development of neurodegenerative diseases. Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging (dMRI) has emerged as particularly promising for the detection of subtle alterations in brain microstructure following exposure to sport-related RHI. The purpose of this study was to perform a systematic review of studies investigating the effects of exposure to RHI on brain microstructure using dMRI. We used the Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses (PRISMA) to determine studies that met inclusion and exclusion criteria across three databases. Seventeen studies were identified and critically evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Concussion; Soccer; Chronic traumatic encephalopathy; Contact sport; Diffusion magnetic resonance imaging; Header; Repetitive head impacts; Youth athletes