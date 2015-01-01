|
Citation
|
Malekpour F, Moeini B, Tapak L, Sadeghi-Bazargani H, Rezapur-Shahkolai F. J. Res. Health Sci. (2005) 2021; 21(4): e00536.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hamadan University of Medical Sciences, School of Public Health)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36511232
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Road Traffic Injuries (RTIs) are the important causes of unintentional injuries and deaths. In this respect, seat belt wearing is an influential factor in reducing the mortality and severity of road traffic injuries. The rate of seat belt use among is lower adolescents, compared to adults. The present study aimed to investigate the influential factors on seat belt-weraing behavior among adolescent students as car occupants based on the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB). STUDY DESIGN: A cross-sectional design.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Health Promotion; Car Occupant; Injury Prevention; Safe Behavior; Safety Promotion; School Student