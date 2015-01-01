Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To examine concussion knowledge and concussion attitudes of players, coaches and support staff in British American Football (BAF).



METHODS: Data from players, coaches and support staff (n=236) were collected from across all leagues in BAF. An online survey tool was used which included the Rosenbaum Concussion Knowledge and Attitudes Survey (RoCKAS), and questions examining concussion education and perceived risk of participating in football.



RESULTS: The mean score on the RoCKAS concussion knowledge was 21.0 ± 2.1 of a possible score of 25 reflecting good knowledge. Of a possible score of 65, the mean concussion attitude score was 55.6 ± 6.1 showing safe attitude. Whilst an overall safe attitude was seen, almost half of participants (45.3%) noted they would continue to play with a concussion. No relationship was found between CAI and prior concussion history. Fifty seven percent of participants agreed the benefits of playing football outweighed the risks. Forty eight percent reported that they had received no concussion-related education in the past 12 months.



CONCLUSION: BAF participants have good concussion knowledge and safe attitudes. However, risky behaviour is demonstrated through unsafe likelihood to report and attitude to long term health risks. Access to the British American Football Association (BAFA) concussion policy and education was poor raising questions over what sources of information stakeholders are drawing their knowledge from. These findings can help form the foundation of educational interventions (e.g., coaching workshops) to challenge current misconceptions and improve likelihood to report concussion in BAF.

