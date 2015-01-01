Abstract

Lightning is the main precursor of wildfires in Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida during the fire season. Forecasting the occurrence of Lightning-Ignited Wildfires (LIW) is an essential tool to reduce their impacts on the environment and society. Long-Continuing-Current (LCC) lightning is proposed to be the main precursor of LIW. The long-lasting continuing current phase of LCC lightning is that which is more likely to ignite vegetation. We investigated the meteorological conditions and vegetation type associated with LIW and LCC lightning flashes in Arizona, New Mexico, and Florida. We analyzed LIW between 2009 and 2013 and LCC lightning between 1998 and 2014 and combined lightning and meteorological data from a reanalysis data set. According to our results, LIW tend to occur during dry thunderstorms with a high surface temperature and a high temperature gradient between the 700 hPa and the 450 hPa vertical levels for high-based clouds. In turn, we obtained a high lightning-ignition efficiency in coniferous forests, such as the ponderosa pine in Arizona and New Mexico and the slash pine in Florida. We found that the meteorological conditions that favor fire ignition and spread are more significant in Florida than in Arizona and New Mexico, while the meteorological conditions that favor the occurrence of LIW in Arizona and New Mexico are closely related with the meteorological conditions that favor high lightning activity. In turn, our results indicate high atmospheric instability during the occurrence of LIW. Our findings suggest that LCC (>18 ms) lightning tends to occur in thunderstorms with high relative humidity and ice content in the clouds, and with low temperature in the entire troposphere. Additionally, a weak updraft in the lower troposphere and a strong one in the upper troposphere favor the occurrence of LCC (>18 ms) lightning. We found that the meteorological conditions that favor the occurrence of LCC (>18 ms) lightning are not necessarily the preferential meteorological conditions for LIW.

