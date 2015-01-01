Abstract

Background. Older adults are a high-risk group when it comes to fire in their homes. In this study we aimed to identify the most important predictors of fire safe behaviours among older adults.



METHODS. A questionnaire, consisting of 42 questions, was used to measure social cognitive determinants of fire safe behaviours.



FINDINGS. The findings showed that most respondents reported performing fire safe behaviours in their homes, in particular not connecting powerstrips to each other and cleaning the dryer lint filter. However, older adults do not feel very susceptible to the risk of residential fires as indicated by low scores on risk perception and susceptibility. Perceived behavioural control, attitude and response efficacy were found to be determinants that have unique contributions to the explanation of fire safe behaviours. In addition, this research showed that older adults perceive the emergency services, people who have experienced a house fire themselves, the municipality, and housing companies as reliable sources of communications about home fire prevention.



CONCLUSION. The findings suggest that perceived behavioural control, attitude and response efficacy are important target variables for future interventions promoting fire safe behaviour among older adults. background.

