Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim was to measure the effects of the home exercises supported with supervision on the fall-related variables in older people.



METHODS: Seventy-five individuals over the age of 65 were enrolled. They were allocated to a "minimally supervised home exercise group" (group 1) or a "home exercise group" (group 2). Falls efficacy, fear of falling (FOF), fall risk, functional mobility, balance performance, and depression were assessed using the Falls Efficacy Scale International (FES-I), visual analog scale (VAS-FOF), the Elderly Falls Screening Test (EFST), the Timed Up and Go Test (TUGT), Tinetti's Balance Performance Oriented Mobility Assessment (BPOMA), and the Geriatric Depression Scale Short Form (GDS-SF), respectively. Participants performed a four-day weekly exercise program for eight weeks. Group 1 was supervised one day per week on a group basis.



RESULTS: Results are based on 75 subjects (group 1 n = 37, group 2 n = 38). Analysis of variance revealed significant interactions only for FES-I, VAS-FOF, TUGT, and BPOMA. The difference between groups was significant only for TUGT score; group 1 had better scores at 8 weeks and 6 months. FES-I, VAS-FOF, and BPOMA were significantly improved in both groups. EFST and GDS improved in the total sample but not at the group level.



CONCLUSION: Supervised home exercise seems to be superior only for functional mobility (TUGT). Further studies with a larger sample are needed to draw conclusions about depression and fall risk. The intervention was feasible and atendible.



TRIAL REGISTRATION: ClinicalTrials.gov" NCT05337839. Retrospectively registered.

Language: en