Campbell KR, Scanlan KT, Wilhelm JL, Brumbach BH, Pettigrew NC, Neilson A, Parrington L, King LA. Gait Posture 2022; 100: 107-113.
36516644
PURPOSE: Measuring persistent imbalance after mTBI is challenging and may include subjective symptom-reporting as well as clinical scales. Clinical assessments for quantifying balance following mTBI have focused on sensory orientation. It is theorized that balance control goes beyond sensory orientation and also includes subdomains of anticipatory postural adjustments, reactive postural control, and dynamic gait. The Mini Balance Evaluation Systems Test (Mini-BESTest) is a validated balance test that measures balance according to these subdomains for a more comprehensive assessment. The purpose of this study was to compare Mini-BESTest total and subdomain scores after subacute mTBI with healthy controls.
Concussion; Gait; Mild traumatic brain injury; Postural control; Balance systems