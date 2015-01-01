SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kılıç D, Aslan G, Ata G, Bakan ABS. Psychogeriatr. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Japanese Psychogeriatrics Society, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/psyg.12924

PMID

36516958

Abstract

BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has seriously affected elderly individuals and it has been associated with high morbidity and mortality rates. This study was conducted to examine the relationship between fear of COVID-19, social isolation and depression in elderly individuals.

METHODS: The study is a descriptive type. The sample consisted of 362 elderly people. The study data were collected using the Introductory Information Form, the Fear of COVID-19 Scale, the Nottingham Health Profile Social Isolation Scale and the Geriatric Depression Scale-Short Form.

RESULTS: It was determined there was a positive and moderate relationship between fear of COVID-19 and depression and social isolation, and a positive and high relationship between social isolation and depression, and the results were statistically significant (P < 0.001).

CONCLUSIONS: Public health nurses, during epidemic periods, should help elderly individuals manage their fears about the disease. In addition, they should lead the practices that can sustain social participation and prevent depression in the elderly.


Language: en

Keywords

elderly; COVID-19; depression; SARS-CoV-2; public health nursing; social isolation

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print