The COVID-19 disease has given rise to various negative effects on human life in terms of health and economic and social well-being. We believe that these negative effects may have led to increased forensic incidents such as violence and suicide. Therefore, in this study, we sought to examine the effects of COVID-19 in forensic cases admitted to an emergency department. Methods: This is a retrospective observational study, performed at the emergency department of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Education and Research Hospital. Forensic cases admitted between March and June 2020 (pandemic period) and forensic cases admitted between March and June 2019 (pre-pandemic period) were compared in the study.
Traffic accidents; Suicides; Emergencies; COVID-19 pandemic; Forensic cases; Incidence of violence