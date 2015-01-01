Abstract

The COVID-19 disease has given rise to various negative effects on human life in terms of health and economic and social well-being. We believe that these negative effects may have led to increased forensic incidents such as violence and suicide. Therefore, in this study, we sought to examine the effects of COVID-19 in forensic cases admitted to an emergency department. Methods: This is a retrospective observational study, performed at the emergency department of Fatih Sultan Mehmet Education and Research Hospital. Forensic cases admitted between March and June 2020 (pandemic period) and forensic cases admitted between March and June 2019 (pre-pandemic period) were compared in the study.



Results: A total of 4296 patients were included in the study, of which 3011 were admitted during the pre-pandemic period and 1285 during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the percentages of suicide attempts (3.6%), motorcycle traffic accidents (7.4%), and violent incidents (29.4%) were higher during the pandemic period, the percentages of in-vehicle traffic accidents (5.4%) and pedestrian traffic accidents (2.2%) were lower (respectively, p = 0.035, p = 0.005, p < 0.001, p = 0.015, p = 0.008). At the time of the pandemic, the percentages of incidents of violence against women (44.2%) and traffic accidents with a motorcycle involving men (9.3%) were higher than during the time before the pandemic (p < 0.001 and p < 0.001, respectively).



Conclusions: The effects of the pandemic on our lifestyle are indisputable. This study reveals that the pandemic also affected patients who were admitted to the emergency department for forensic reasons. In addition, the increase in the percentages of suicide and violent events indicates that pandemics probably increase feelings of fear, loss, and hopelessness, and special precautions should be taken to maintain order in the society.

