SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Łukasz B, Rybakowska I, Krakowiak A, Gregorczyk M, Waldman W. Int. J. Occup. Med. Environ. Health 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Nofer Institute of Occupational Medicine, Lodz and the Polish Association of Occupational Medicine, Publisher Walter de Gruyter)

DOI

10.13075/ijomeh.1896.01995

PMID

36520014

Abstract

Energy production and storage has become a pressing issue in recent decades and its solutions bring new problems. This paper reviews the literature on the human and environmental risks associated with the production, use, and disposal of increasingly common lithium-ion batteries. Popular electronic databases were used for this purpose focused on the period since 2000. Assessment of the toxicological and environmental impact of batteries should then have a holistic scope to precede and guide the introduction of appropriate safety measures. In this short review the authors will try to touch upon this complex subject and point out some important issues related to an unprecedented development of lithium ion batteries-powered world. Given the multi-billion dollar business with the risks associated with the development of new technologies requires careful consideration of whether the balance of profits and losses is beneficial to humans and the planet.


Language: en

Keywords

technology; waste management; electric power supplies; environment; lithium; occupational exposure

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print