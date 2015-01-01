|
Citation
Kawano B, Agarwal S, Krishnamoorthy V, Raghunathan K, Fernandez-Moure JS, Haines KL. J. Am. Coll. Surg. 2023; 236(1): 37-44.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, American College of Surgeons, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36519906
Abstract
BACKGROUND: There were 23,854 suicides by firearms in 2017 in the US, accounting for 60% of all gun deaths. Studying firearm-related mortalities is vital for reducing preventable gun deaths. This study aims to determine the association between state-level presence of restrictive firearm laws and suicide rates with firearms. STUDY DESIGN: This ecological study used data from the CDC Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research on decedents older than 18 years who died from intentional self-harm with firearms between 2009 and 2018. Exposures of interest were state-level restrictive firearm laws: background checks on private sales, mandatory waiting periods, and prohibited possession for domestic violence restraining orders or mental health red flags. Outcomes were rates of suicide with firearms per 100,000 persons over the 10-year period within each state. Welch's t -tests compared mean mortality rates in exposed and unexposed states.
