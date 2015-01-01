Abstract

A man in his mid-20s called Emergency Medical Services (EMS) to report that he ingested 25 g of sodium nitrite in a suicide attempt. The paramedics found the patient somnolent with systolic blood pressure 110 mm Hg, heart rate 130 bpm, oxygen saturation 79% with notable cyanosis and diaphoresis. EMS reported a scale and white powder at the scene. He was intubated after a tonic-clonic seizure, developed ventricular fibrillation, defibrillated at 200 J, and Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) was initiated as the cardiac rhythm degraded to pulseless electrical activity. Intravenous medications administered included 2.5 mg epinephrine 1:10 000, 1 g calcium chloride, 100 mEq sodium bicarbonate 8.4% and 5 g hydroxocobalamin...

