Lamichhane P, Pokhrel KM, Bhandari B, Agrawal A, Ghimire B, Shilpakar O. Clin. Case Rep. 2022; 10(12): e6733.

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.6733

36523377

PMC9744716

We present a case of self-poisoning with a massive dose of paracetamol by a young Nepalese female patient who presented late to our emergency department. This report highlights the successful management of the patient with the extended use of N-acetylcysteine over 4 days and continuous supportive therapy as required. The case is an example of the management of delayed presentation of a massive paracetamol poisoning in a resource-limited setting, where intensive care units and hemodialysis facilities are not easily available. However, when available, massive poisoning should always be managed in continuous monitoring units under the expertise of a toxicologist.


Nepal; poisoning; case report; acetaminophen; acetylcysteine

