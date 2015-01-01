Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Electrical injuries are a rarely reported complication of scuba diving. CASE REPORT: A 33-year-old woman wore a 12-volt heated shirt designed for motorcycling, powered by a canister light battery, while scuba diving. A leak in her drysuit allowed water to make contact with an electrified connector from the heated shirt, and she experienced painful electrical shocks. She was able to disconnect the power source and finish the dive, but she developed progressive fevers and dyspnoea several hours later. She was diagnosed with acute lung injury and treated with bronchodilators. Her symptoms resolved over subsequent weeks.



DISCUSSION: Acute lung injury is rarely reported after low voltage electrical injury. In this case, the use of a heated shirt that was not intended for underwater activities heightened the patient's risk for electric shock that likely resulted in aspiration of sea water and subsequent acute lung injury. To reduce risk of injury, divers should use equipment that is designed for underwater submersion. Medical professionals who treat the diving population should be aware that divers may use modified equipment that increases the risk of diving-related complications.

