Abstract

There is growing evidence linking hearing impairment to higher falls risk through alterations in postural stability, with studies showing mixed results. The primary aim of this systematic review and meta-analysis was to determine the association between hearing impairment and postural instability in older adults, including differences based on severity of hearing impairment. This review was pre-registered in PROSPERO and performed in accordance with PRISMA guidelines across six databases. Primary research on adults aged 60 years and older with hearing loss and an objective measure of postural stability or gait were eligible for inclusion.



METHODological quality was assessed using the modified Newcastle-Ottawa Scale (NOS) adapted for cross-sectional studies. Data were analysed using meta-analyses and a narrative synthesis. Inclusion in the meta-analyses required clearly defined audiometrically-assessed hearing impairment, and two subgroups of participants: mild (25-40 dB HL) and moderate to-severe (>40 dB HL) hearing impairment. Twenty-five eligible studies (n = 27,847) were included in the narrative synthesis, with quality ratings ranging from unsatisfactory to very good on the modified NOS. Eight studies were included in the meta-analysis which showed individuals with moderate to-severe hearing impairment were significantly slower on the 5 x sit-to-stand test (mean difference[95%CI] = 0.50 s [0.04, 0.97], p = .03), had a slower gait speed (mean difference[95%CI] = -0.11 s [-0.16, -0.05], p < .001) and had lower total Short Physical Performance Battery scores (mean difference[95%CI] = -0.79[-1.17, -0.41], p < .001) than those with normal hearing. This review provides evidence there is an inverse association between increasing severity of hearing impairment and poorer postural stability across both the meta-analysis and narrative synthesis.

