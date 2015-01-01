SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Shamsi A, Shahabinejad R, Marzaleh MA, Nazari S, Jafarakhni M. J. Inj. Violence Res. 2022; 14(4): e1793.

(Copyright © 2022, Kermanshah University of Medical Sciences)

BACKGROUND: Education is one of the most important components of the advanced world and human life. Virtual education can help increase learning motivation. Since the number of drownings is significant in Iran, this study was conducted to determine the challenges of using new technologies (online education) in the education of drowning prevention in the country.

Methods: In this research, library resources were reviewed and Iranian databases related to the purpose of the study were searched.

Results: The most important challenges related to the topic of the present study include internet restrictions in different parts of the country, broadband disruption, the newness of online education, weak management, poor teamwork, poor infrastructure in online education, insufficient number of experienced and interested teachers, etc.

Conclusion: Using new technologies, especially online education to teach drowning prevention in Iran has faced many challenges which can be resolved. Therefore, it is necessary to plan on eliminating these problems and strengthening drowning education.

https://jivresearch.org/jivr/index.php/jivr/article/view/1793

Fifth National Conference on Drowning Prevention Guilan Road Trauma Research Center, Guilan University of Medical Sciences, Rasht, Iran.


Language: en
