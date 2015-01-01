Abstract

PURPOSE: The incidence of elderly fractures is closely related to the increasing proportion of the elderly population in sub-Saharan Africa, making it a relevant public health concern. Epidemiological profiles of these fractures and treatment options are necessary for resource-poor settings to optimise planning and patient care.



METHODS: A retrospective descriptive cross-sectional study was conducted at Tamale Teaching Hospital. Data of 69 elderly patients (60 years and above) with fractures admitted to the trauma and orthopaedic unit from January 2017 to December 2019 were collected. Simple descriptive and bivariate analysis was conducted on some variables, whereas the Chi-square was used to test for some associations for categorical data.



RESULTS: The mean age of the study participants was 70.3(± 8.6). Elderly males (55.1%) were three times more likely to sustain fractures than females. The primary mechanism of injury was a road traffic accident (RTA) (59.4%), followed by falls from slips (29.0%). There was a significant association between gender and mechanisms (RTA and Falls from slips) of injury (p = 0.002). The most fractured bone was the femur (50.7%). Hip fractures (33.3%) were more common among females than males and mainly among the (71-80) age group. Open fractures were more common among males than females.



CONCLUSION: RTAs were the most typical cause of fractures in the elderly. Contrary to other studies, males were more commonly involved in accidents than females, albeit females were the majority for hip fractures. Therefore, significant public health policies with resource allocation should address the unmet health needs of this unique age group in our growing populations in low- and middle-income countries.

