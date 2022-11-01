Abstract

OBJECTIVE: This review explores the literature on multi-domain assessments used in concussion recovery, to inform evidence-based and ecologically valid return-to-play. It asks: What simultaneous, dynamic multi-domain paradigms are used to assess recovery of youth and adults following concussion? METHODS: Five databases were searched (CINAHL, EMBASE, MEDLINE, PsycInfo, SPORTDiscus) until September 30, 2021. Records were limited to those published in peer-reviewed journals, in English, between 2002 and 2021. Included studies were required to describe the assessment of concussion recovery using dynamic paradigms (i.e., requiring sport-like coordination) spanning multiple domains (i.e., physical, cognitive, socio-emotional functioning) simultaneously.



RESULTS: 7098 unique articles were identified. 64 were included for analysis, describing 36 unique assessments of 1938 concussed participants. These assessments were deconstructed into their constituent tasks: 13 physical, 17 cognitive, and one socio-emotional. Combinations of these "building blocks" formed the multi-domain assessments. Forty-six studies implemented level walking with a concurrent cognitive task. The most frequently implemented cognitive tasks were 'Q&A' paradigms requiring participants to answer questions aloud during a physical task.



CONCLUSIONS: A preference emerged for dual-task assessments, specifically combinations of level walking and Q&A tasks. Future research should balance ecological validity and clinical feasibility in multi-domain assessments, and work to validate these assessments for practice.

