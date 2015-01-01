Abstract

In recent years, the global economic situation and the development of the international shipping industry have been deeply affected by COVID-19. Since 2021, China has gradually recovered its international shipping supply chain industry with the help of government policy support, and its GDP has grown by 8.1% year by year. Under this favorable macroeconomic background, the Yangtze River waterway transportation, with its good waterway conditions, has led to the continuous increase in transportation demands. However, while pursuing rapid economic growth, ensuring the navigation safety and rescue of ships in the waterway has been one of the key issues of concern for maritime divisions along the Yangtze River. Therefore, combined with the network date envelopment data (DEA) model, this study intends to construct a new set of performance evaluation models in line with their safety supervision and rescue capability based on the daily work characteristics of the Changjiang Maritime Safety Administration (MSA). The occurrence of disasters in their port areas has been taken into consideration as the key undesirable variable. This study hopes to screen out worthy pacesetter representatives, and further suggests more targeted improvement options for inefficient maritime authorities to facilitate more effective safety supervision in the future.

