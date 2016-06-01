Abstract

Fatal falls from height: Pattern of injuries and effect of level of fallAbstractBackground: In both clinical and forensic medicine, injuries resulting from falls establish a non-negligible ratio of patients and post-mortem examinations.



AIM: The aim of this study is to assess the pattern of injuries and the effect of the level of fall among cases of fatal falls from height admitted to Menoufia University Hospital from the 1st of June 2016 to the end of May 2021.Patients & methods: Data of this retrospective study was retrieved from patients' medical reports and from patients' hospital records using a special questionnaire prepared for this purpose. Data were collected including socio-demographic data, fall characteristics (time and place of occurrence), the height of fall (fall height was classified into two categories: high (≥ 6 meter and low < 6meter), circumstances, injury pattern (site and type of injuries), duration of survival, level of consciousness according to Glasgow coma scale and possible cause of death.



RESULTS: The most represented age group was 18-<40years (41.5%). Most of the cases were males (73.6%), accidental (98.1%), fell from ≥6 meters (56.6%), occurred at home (62.3%), at daytime (77.4), and 58.5% of cases showed injuries at multiple anatomical regions in the body. The level of fall significantly affected survival duration and types of chest and abdominal injuries. Central nervous system impairment was the cause of death in 73.6% of cases. Most patients (71.7%) had a Glasgow coma scale below 8.



CONCLUSION: most cases were accidental, males, occurred at home, with multiple injuries. The level of fall significantly affected survival duration and types of chest and abdominal injuries. Recommendations: Necessary precautions to prevent accidental falls and safety measures for construction workers and window cleaners are mandatory.

