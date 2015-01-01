Abstract

Security and safety in tourism are essential for tourists and tourism practitioners. This study conducted a bibliometric analysis using VOSviewer and CiteSpace for 2,018 articles indexed on the Web of Science (WoS). It also analysed 7,293 Weibo posts between 1977 and 2022 using Python, MYSQL, AI sentiment, and Tableau. The first tourism safety publication on WoS appeared in 1977, while the first Weibo microblog was dated back to 2011. Compared to the information posted on Weibo, the annual publications about tourism safety on WoS recorded a stable increment. On Web of Science (WoS), the academic staff and universities produced the largest number of tourism safety posts. On the flip side, the most productive organisations on Weibo, appear to be the government agencies in popular tourism destinations. "Accident", "medical tourism", "environment", "mediating role", and "hospitality" were important burst nodes in tourism safety on WoS. "Quality", "accident", and health-related words were the foci on both Weibo and WoS. On Web of Science, the top 10 most popular keywords of tourism safety-related articles could be classified into two groups: health ("Covid-19", "restoration", "pandemics", "Sars-Cov-2", "Sars", "mental health") and IT terminologies ("big data", "artificial intelligence"). It has been concluded that "artificial intelligence (AI)" is more likely to be included in the keywords on tourism researched by academia. In contrast, the public may not know about or use AI in the tourism industry. Besides, the top 10 most popular search keywords on Weibo related to tourism risks and hazards, such as drowning and traffic risks. The digital divide may explain such a difference, for the academic circle benefits more from the digital age than laypersons. It may also be the result of institutional differences and information asymmetry.

