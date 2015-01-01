Abstract

OBJECTIVE To investigate the death cause spectrum and mortality change trends of injury among aged 60 and above in Tianjin from 2000 to 2020.



METHODS The data were collected from the "Population Based Mortality Surveillance System in Tianjin", which was maintained by Tianjin Center for Disease Control and Prevention. We calculated the mortality rates, Chinese age-standardized rates and constituent ratios of injury among different genders, areas and age groups. We used Cochran-Armitage trend test to calculate the change trend of constituent ratio by SAS 9.2. We used Joinpoint regression to calculate average annual percent change (AAPC) of different causes of injury.



RESULTS From 2000 to 2020, the constituent ratio of aged 60 and above accounting for all age groups dying of injury increased from 24.20% to 68.01%. The crude mortality rate of injury among aged 60 and above increased from 53.26/100 000 to 88.81/100 000 (AAPC=2.62%, P<0.01). The Chinese age-standardized rate was 54.92-85.29/100 000 (AAPC=2.55%, P<0.01). The mortality rate of injury in male, rural and aged 80 and above was higher than other subgroups. The top five common causes of injury included traffic accidents, fall, suicide, poisoning and drowning. The Chinese age-standardized rate of injury showed a rise tendency in fall (AAPC=8.21%, P<0.01) and drowning (AAPC=1.64%, P=0.009), while in suicide (AAPC=−1.89%, P=0.014), poisoning (AAPC=−9.66%, P<0.01) and homicide (AAPC=−5.59%, P<0.01) showed a decreased tendency. For traffic accidents, fire, killing by falling object, electric shock and natural factors, the trend showed no statistically significant (P>0.05).



CONCLUSION In recent 20 years, the injury mortality among 60 and above in Tianjin appeared a tendency rise. The mortality rates of injury increased with age. The mortality rate of injury in male, rural and aged 80 and above was rather higher. Fall, traffic accidents and suicide should be the focus of injury prevention for older adults. The targeted prevention and control should be carried out to improve the health level of older adults.

Language: zh