Lamontagne AD, Cox LL, Lockwood C, Mackinnon A, Hall N, Brimelow R, Le LKD, Mihalopoulos C, King T. BMC Psychiatry 2022; 22(1): e799.

(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s12888-022-04464-3

Males are at higher risk of death by suicide than females in Australia, and among men, blue-collar males are at higher risk compared to other working males. In response, MATES in Construction developed a workplace suicide prevention program for the construction sector in 2007 that has been widely implemented in Australia. In the current project, this program is being adapted and trialled in the manufacturing sector. The common aims of MATES programs are to improve suicide prevention literacy, help-seeking intentions, and helping behaviours. The program will be evaluated using a cluster randomised-controlled trial design with waitlist controls across up to 12 manufacturing worksites in Australia. We hypothesise that after 8 months of the MATES in Manufacturing program, there will be significantly greater improvements in help-seeking intentions (primary outcome) compared to waitlist controls. The project is led by Deakin University in collaboration with the University of Melbourne, and in partnership with MATES in Construction and a joint labour-management Steering Group.


Cluster RCT; Evaluation; Intervention; Manual workers; Mental health; Suicide prevention; Workplace

