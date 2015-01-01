SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lee YC, Chang SF, Kao CY, Tsai HC. Biomed. Res. Int. 2022; 2022: e4581126.

(Copyright © 2022, Hindawi Publishing)

10.1155/2022/4581126

36531652

PMC9750769

AIM: This study was to explore the relationship of older adults' demographic information, physiological indices, and stages of frailty with their risk of falling.

METHODS: In the cross-sectional study, a total of 221 older adults with the mean age 74.9 (SD = 6.8) years old were surveyed by senior fitness test.

RESULTS: Results were observed in terms of participants' physical fitness, with significant differences being observed in the correlations of left-hand grip strength (t = 5.05, p <.000), right-hand grip strength (t = 6.03, p <.000), and total grip strength (t = 5.70, p <.000), time up and go test (t = -6.25, p <.000), and 30-sec chair stand test (t = 7.19, p <.000) with the risk of falling. According to the logistic regression analysis results, long-term medication (OR = 0.12, 95% CI =0.02-0.62, p <.01) and right-hand grip strength (OR = 0.86, 95% CI =0.76-0.97, p <.01) are the main predictors of older adults' risk of falling.

CONCLUSIONS: Older females with low education, history of falls, weaker grip strengths; taking longer to finish the TUG test; and standing fewer times during the 30-second chair stand test were at risk of fall. In prediction, older people using long-term medication were at lower risk of falling, and the greater the hand grip strength was, the lower the fall risk was. According to the research results, nursing personnel must develop care programs and improve older adults' risk of falls.


Aged; Child; Humans; Female; Cross-Sectional Studies; Walking; *Hand Strength/physiology; *Postural Balance/physiology; Muscle Strength/physiology; Physical Fitness/physiology; Time and Motion Studies

